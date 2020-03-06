Kildare service provider St John of God has funding problem

The Saint John of God Community Services group (SJOGCS) which has facilities in county Kildare said it has written to the Health Service Executive (HSE) to seek more money in order to avoid having to terminate its services.

In a statement on March 6, SJOGCS said it has communicated with all staff and people supported by services about the escalating situation.

It said it wrote to HSE this week requesting a resolution by March 20 coming “or face the issuing of official notice to terminate service arrangements.”

The Service supports some 8,000 children, adolescents and adults with intellectual disability and mental health issues in Ireland.

It has a major centre at St Raphael’s in Celbridge.

It said the service requires an additional €27m to maintain services in 2020 and a separate plan is needed to reduce an accumulated deficit of €33.4m.

It said it has communicated with the people supported by its services, families and its 3,000 staff and volunteers over the past 24 hours to notify them of the escalating funding crisis facing the organisation and to inform them that unless the HSE responds appropriately by March 20, that the Board may be have no option but to serve 12 months’ notice of termination of service.

It said the consequences of termination of the Service Agreement would see a transfer of responsibility for the provision of services from SJOGCS to the HSE and inevitably result in the winding up of the company.

The CEO of SJOGCS, Clare Dempsey, said the Board Directors of the organisation are acutely aware of their fiduciary responsibilities and in the absence of proper funding are currently unable to execute their responsibilities.

It provides residential, day and respite services to children and adults with intellectual disability in counties Dublin, Kildare, Kerry, Louth, Meath and Monaghan. It also provides community mental health services to children, adolescent and adults with mental illness in Dublin and Wicklow.

SJOGCS said it “has engaged extensively with the HSE over the past number of years and has alerted them to the potential termination of Service Agreement and transfer of services.”

Speaking about the ongoing financial crisis, Clare Dempsey, Chief Executive of Saint John of God Community Services, said: “We will continue to seek what must be a sustainable solution in order to continue providing vital services to those who rely on it. In the event of the termination of the Service Arrangement next year, we are committed to the orderly transfer of service responsibility to the HSE in order to minimise the level of disruption to the children and adults supported by the services, their families and staff.”

Saint John of God Liffey Services provide day, residential and respite services to children and adults in north Kildare and south west Dublin.