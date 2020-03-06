Clongowes Wood College raising funds for Our Lady's Children's Hospital Crumlin

Following on from the success of last year’s inaugural Clongowes Fun Run, this year’s 5km and 10k run will be held in the grounds of Clongowes Wood College, Clane, Co Kildare on Saturday March 21st at 11.30am.

All proceeds from the Fun Run will go towards the purchase of equipment for Our Lady's Children's Hospital Crumlin.

The event is part of the school’s Transition Year ‘Duck Push’ initiative, which raises funds for medical equipment for Crumlin Children's Hospital. The project is in its 27th year and has raised over €2m for medical equipment during that time.

The Transition Year students who are organising the event encourage runners and walkers to register now for this event in aid of a very worthwhile cause.

The running surface includes tarmac, forest track and grass and will bring the athletes through the beautiful grounds of the 200-year-old boarding school.

Organisers are looking forward to welcoming athletes of all levels as well as those out for a brisk stroll around the 5k and 10k track.

Registration is open now at www.popupraces.ie. Single entries are €20 with discounts for children, teams and family groups. Online registration closes on Saturday, 21st March at 9.00am. Registration on the day will be €25 (5km) and €30

(10km) and is open from 9.30am.

Included in the entry fee:

 A complimentary goodie bag is included for the first 200 participants to cross

the finish line.

 Tea and coffee for all participants.

 The first 150 athletes registered will receive a printed tee-shirt.

 All athletes over 12 years old will be chip timed.

 All participants will receive a Fun Run medal.

 Prizes will be awarded for the First, Second and Third placed female and

male athletes as well as for the First, Second and Third placed teams of four.

The organisers are asking runners and walkers to come out and support the Duck Push for Crumlin Children’s Hospital on March 21 st to help raise funds for sick children in Ireland.



