Army on standby to help with outbreaks of Covid-19 / coronavirus if required

THE Defence Forces have confirmed that they are "on standby and ready to respond" in the event of a large outbreak of Covid-19 / coronavirus cases across the country.

The Department of Defence said Army chiefs are in contact with the HSE and the Department of Health and are ready to intervene if necessary.

Army medics have received training and have been issued with protective clothing and equipment.

The Department of Defence said: "The Defence Forces is attending the Major Emergency Management meetings, led by the Department of Health.

"Our medical corps personnel have been equipped with Individual Protective Equipment and have conducted the required training.

"The Defence Forces is on standby and ready to respond to requests from the civil authorities within our means and capabilities.

"To date, no requests have been received."