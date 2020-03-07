Gardaí seek the public's assistance in locating missing 15 year old

Gardaí in Dundrum are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15 year old Bradley Sutcliffe.

Bradley was last seen in Blackrock on Wednesday, March 4.

Bradley is described as being 5’ 8” in height, of medium build with short brown hair. When last seen Bradley was wearing a black jacket, grey tracksuit and a grey cap.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gardaí in Dundrum on 01 666 5600, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.