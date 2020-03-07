Clane Festival parade in Kildare and other associated events postponed due to Covid 19
Events to be rescheduled say organisers
No parade on March 17 in Clane
The Clane Festival committee has announced that it is postponing the St Patrick’s Festival in the town due to Covid 19.
Following a meeting this morning (March 7), Mary Dunne chairman said they had decided to postpone the Clane Festival. “We will reschedule when it is safe to do so. All events are cancelled including the parade.”
