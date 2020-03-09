Kildare man to appear on Winning Streak

A Co Kildare man is to appear on Winning Streak gameshow and has a chance of winning €500,000 on the Grand Prize Wheel.

Damian Cassidy from Downings in Prosperous saw his name pulled out of the draw drum on Saturday night.

The lucky Lottery player is due to appear on the show on Saturday, March 21 as there is no programme this weekend due to St Patrick's Day.

Damian will will be allowed to invite up to 20 people including family and friends to cheer him on in the audience in the RTE studios.

The group will enjoy light refreshments before the show.

Damian will get a chance to try his luck in cash prize games such as Play or Pay, Roll for Riches and WinFall.

He could also drive away in an electric car worth €25,000.

One of the lucky five contestants get the chance to spin the wheel and win up to €500,000.

One €100,000 segment will be added to the Grand Prize Wheel every show if less than that amount was won in the previous show, improving players' chances to win a massive prize.