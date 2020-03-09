More heavy rain in Ireland weather forecast for tomorrow

The weather forecast for Ireland for today is for more heavy rain in places with a risk of flooding.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Monday from Met Eireann is for a wet and windy day, with rain along west and southwest coasts in the early morning becoming widespread during the day. The rain will be heavy in places, with a risk of flooding, especially in parts of Munster, Connacht and west Ulster. Fresh to strong southerly winds will gradually veer southwesterly. Cold during the morning, but becoming milder through the afternoon and evening with temperatures reaching 9 to 11 degrees.

Very mild and mostly cloudy on Monday night, with occasional rain, persistent and locally heavy at times in Ulster, Connacht and west Munster, but more patchy and intermittent in the east and southeast. Min. 8 to 11 Celsius, in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds, strong on Atlantic coasts.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Tuesday from Met Eireann is for it to be wet and windy in many areas at first, with rain and fresh and gusty southwesterly winds. Brighter conditions, with a few scattered showers, will extend gradually from the northwest, but rain may return to the southwest later. Maximum temperatures 10 to 14 Celsius, but turning colder later, as winds veer westerly, later easing.