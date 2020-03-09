Lotto Players in Kildare urged to check their tickets after €146,875 win

The National Lottery have appealed to Lotto players in Castledermot in Kildare to check their tickets after one lucky player scooped last night's Lotto Match 5 + Bonus prize of €146,875.

The player came agonisingly close to hitting the incredible €4.8 million jackpot on offer which now rolls to a massive €5.2 million (est) on Wednesday night.



Last night’s Lotto draw produced over 99,000 prize winners. So far this year, over €21 million has been won in prizes in the Lotto game which includes three jackpot winners who have shared over €10.5 million between then.



The winning Quick Pick ticket for Saturday night’s draw which is worth €146,875 was sold yesterday at Behan’s service station in Castledermot in Kildare. The winning numbers for the Lotto draw were: 12, 14, 22, 26, 33,45 and the bonus was 18.

Peter Behan, owner of Behan’s Service Station in Castledermot has been inundated with hopeful customers checking their tickets in store on Sunday morning, hoping that they are the winners of this latest big Lotto prize, “There’s a massive buzz around Castledermot this morning with the news of this huge win. The service station very much relies on our local customers so there’s a great chance that it could be somebody in the local community and we couldn’t be happier for them. We’ve been in business for three generations of our family and this Lotto win really puts the icing on the cake and greatly rewards one of our lucky customers for their continued support throughout the years,” he said.



A National Lottery spokesperson said: “While there was no winner of the €4.8 million jackpot, one lucky ticketholder in Co. Kildare is waking up a whole lot richer this morning. With over 99,000 winners in last night’s Lott draws, we are encouraging everybody to check their tickets but particularly in Castledermot in Co. Kildare where this lucky ticket was sold. If you are the lucky ticketholder please be sure to sign the back of the ticket, keep it safe and contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 01 836 4444 and we will make arrangements for you to come to the Winner’s Room and collect your prize”.