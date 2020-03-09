Day Care Centre in Athy is relocated until repairs are carried out to existing building

The Day Care Centre on the grounds of St Vincent's Hospital in Athy has been temporarily relocated to a new facility while a safety inspection is carried out on the existing building.

The centre off Woodstock Street was closed on Wednesday morning last following a preliminary engineering inspection.

It's understood that the roof structure was examined in detail.

The HSE said in a statement today that that residents will be transferred to the temporary new location until the existing building is ready to return to.

A spokesperson said: "The Day Care Centre at St. Vincent’s Hospital, Athy has been temporarily closed.

"The HSE has been in contact with all of the people who use this day care service and has apologised for the disruption in service.

"The HSE has sourced an alternative site on the grounds of St. Vincent’s Hospital and we are currently making the alternative facility suitable for a Day Care Unit.

"The HSE is working to have the Day Care Service operational as soon as possible. Once we have a confirmed opening date we will inform the affected clients and their families.