Peter McVerry Trust start new programme to help homeless in Kildare

The national housing and homeless charity, Peter McVerry Trust, has announced that it has begun delivery of a new Housing First programme in Kildare.

The charity has been working in Kildare for several years providing emergency accommodation and supports to people impacted by homelessness.

The Housing First programme is about getting the most vulnerable people impacted by homelessness off the streets, out of hostels and into a secure home of their own. It plans to have at least 29 tenancies under the programme by the end of 2021.

The Trust said the new programme is part of a national roll out of Housing First model which has been hugely successful in housing people sleeping rough and long-term service users. It is being delivered in partnership with Kildare County Council, the HSE and the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government.

SEE ALSO: Planning lodged for Monasterevin Day Care Centre upgrade works

Pat Doyle, CEO, Peter McVerry Trust said: “We are delighted to be rolling out Housing First in Kildare in partnership with the County Council and the HSE.

He said that once housed the McVerry Trust will be using “a high-intensity visiting support team to provide wraparound supports to make every success of each new tenancy generated.”

SEE ALSO: more Kildare stories

Mr Doyle said they have been working on Housing First for a number of years now and we are delighted we can bring our experience of the model to Kildare and the wider Mid-East region of Meath and Wicklow. “This model is different because it puts housing front and centre. of the response to people impacted by homelessness and shifts away from the emergency hostel model. Adopted worldwide, Housing First is hugely successful at not only providing housing for complex cases but ensuring they remain housed years later.”

In the USA, where the Housing First model has been operating for the longest period, research shows that Housing First is particularly successful with long-term homeless individuals who have a history of mental health difficulties and drug/alcohol misuse.

The trust’s target with the Kildare contract is to generate a minimum of 29 new tenancies up to the end of 2021. “We have hit the ground running and are working hard to not only meet our targets but exceed them. We have already secured our first Housing First tenancy in Kildare and we are working on plans to ensure we get to our annual target as quickly as possible.” For more information on our Housing First work visit: https://pmvtrust.ie/housing/housing-first/