Hard-hitting warning signs for M7 motorists at toll plaza

Public signs have been placed at the M7 toll plaza near Portlaoise warning motorists not to take 'calls of nature' in the area.

Parking is forbidden in the area.

CCTV cameras are also in operation to catch offenders.

The signs are located at both sides of the toll barriers.

The signs say: 'THIS IS A PLACE OF WORK - NOT A TOILET. CCTV IN OPERATION.

The toll plaza is located at Fatharnagh near Mountrath.

The current toll rates are €1.90 for a car, €1 for a motorcycle, €3.40 for a bus or coach.

HGVs pay between €3.40 up to €6.20 depending on their weight and number of axles.

The toll plaza is operated by MidLink.