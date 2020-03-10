A number of multi-vehicle collisions on N7 blamed on hail showers on Sunday afternoon

AA Roadwatch said there were a number of multi-vehicle collisions on the N7 route on Sunday afternoon due to poor weather conditions.

Blessington Fire Service assisted Dublin Fire Brigade at the scene of one collision at 4.30pm.

A photo from the scene showed a hatchback car with damage to its rear.

There were at least two crashes on the N7 eastbound, according to AA Roadwatch.

The N7 eastbound was temporarily closed just after Junction 9 (Naas Ball) and traffic was backed up to Junction 10 (Newbridge).

Another collision near Junction 8 near the new Circle K service station.

Elsewhere on Sunday afternoon, another multi-vehicle collision took place on the M7 near Kilcullen.

Passing motorists reported seeing debris on the road.