Kildare Deaths for today: Wednesday, March 11

The death has occurred of Bríd (Bridie) DOYLE (pictured)

College Park, Newbridge, Kildare / Ahascragh, Galway

DOYLE Bríd (Bridie), (College Park, Newbridge, Co. Kildare and late of Ballyglass, Ahascragh, Co. Galway) - 9th March 2020 (peacefully) at home with her family. Bríd, wife of the late Seán and mother-in-law of the late Willie; sadly missed by her children Anne, John, Eugene, Mary, Jo and Claire, sister Evelyn, sister-in-law Mary, daughters-in-law Frances and Mary, son-in-law Albert, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis

Family flowers only please

The death has occurred of James Fitzgerald

Mount Carmel, Newbridge, Kildare

FITZGERALD James (Mount Carmel, Newbridge, Co. Kildare) - 9th March 2020 (peacefully) at Tallaght Hospital. Father of the late Peter; sadly missed by his loving wife Madge, children Margaret, Jimmy, Bernard, John, Patrick and Gillian, daughters-in-law Collette and Lillian, son-in-law Noel, granddaughter Ciara, grandson Tyler, brother Des, sister-in-law Bid, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May James Rest in Peace

Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge from 2 o'clock on Wednesday with Removal that evening at 6.30 o'clock to arrive at the Dominican College Church, Newbridge at 7 o'clock. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11 o'clock with burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Friends of Tallaght Hospital. Donations box in the Church.

House Private please.

The death has occurred of Mary Teresa (Teo) Coffey (née Donnelly)

Ballyshannon, Kilcullen, Kildare / Caragh, Kildare / Dingle, Kerry

Coffey, (nee Donnelly), Mary Teresa (Teo), Lugatanna Park, Ballyshannon, Kilcullen, Co. Kildare, formerly Coffeys Pub, Caragh, Co. Kildare and Green Street, Dingle, Co. Kerry, March 9th 2020, peacefully at the Beacon hospital. Beloved wife and best friend of Jim. Deeply regretted by her loving husband, sisters Deirdre (Dublin) and Noeleen (Spain), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her niece Marguerite Thompson's residence at Blacktrench, Caragh, Naas, Co. Kildare, W91 P40H on Wednesday from 4pm with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am in Our Lady and St. Joseph's Church, Caragh, Co. Kildare followed by burial in Caragh cemetery. House private on Thurday morning please. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the friends of St. Luke's Hospital.