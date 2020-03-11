BREAKING: First Irish person dies of Covid-19 in hospital in east of the country

The first person to die of Covid-19 / coronavirus has passed away in a hospital in the east of the country.

It is the first fatality directly associated with the virus since the first cases were confirmed ten days ago.

Sources said the patient died earlier today in a hospital in the east of the country, where they were being treated in recent days.

Up to now, the HSE and the Department of Health have observed patient confidentiality by giving the gender of a patient, the region in which they are based, and how they contracted the virus.

Up to last night, were were 34 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

1,784 people have been tested for Covid-19 in Ireland up to Monday of this week.



The Health Protection Surveillance Centre said on Tuesday that it was informed of 10 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland:

One male, a healthcare worker, in the south of the country, associated with hospital transmission

One female, a healthcare worker, in the east of the country, possible hospital transmission

Three males, in the south of the country, associated with travel from an affected area

One male, in the west of the country, associated with close contact with a confirmed case

One female, in the west of the country, associated with close contact with a confirmed case

One female, in the south of the country, associated with close contact with a confirmed case

One male, in the east of the country, associated with travel from an affected area

One female, in the east of the country, associated with travel from an affected area

The HSE said it is working rapidly to identify any contacts the patients may have had, to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

