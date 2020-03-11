REVEALED: Athy's Picture This in Electric Picnic 2020 Line up

Electric Picnic 2020's line up has been revealed and includes Kildare band Picture This as part of the main acts.

In the latest installment, EP coordinators have revealed that impressive headline acts will include Rage Against the Machine Snow Patrol, The Chemical Brothers, Picture This and Lewis Capaldi.

Not to mention a host of other acts such as Bicep (Live), Ian Brown, Run the Jewels, Foals, Skepta, James Vincent McMorrow ,Annie Mac, Mabel, Rick Astley and many more!

The now sold out event will boast a crowd of 70,000 and is scheduled to take place from Friday 4 September 2020 to Sunday 6 September 2020.