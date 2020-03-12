Break-in at well-known pub at crossroads

Dagweld's pub at Blackwood Cross in Coill Dubh was broken into between 11pm and 11.30pm on Wednesday, March 4.

Gardaí asked people to report anything suspicious in the area.

Elsewhere, a garden shed was broken into at Newtown, Baltracey, Naas - also on Wednesday on March 4.

Bicycles and a lawnmower were taken in the incident.

Gardaí called on households to secure property in garden sheds by locking and alarming them if possible.