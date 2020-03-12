Christy cancels concerts and wishes everybody "a safe passage through this very difficult time"

Kildare singer Christy Moore has cancelled forthcoming concerts due to Covid-19 / coronavirus.

He said he was acting in the absence of Government advice and after the World Health Organisation (WHO) officially categorised the virus as a pandemic.

Christy is in the middle of a tour of Ireland and Scotland of his new album 'Magic Nights' and also completed a 10-night run at Dublin's Vicar Street.

He said on his Facebook account today: "It is with regret that I must announce the cancellation of upcoming concerts in Kilkenny, Killarney and Portlaoise.

"In the absence of official Government guidance, I feel it incumbent on me to make this decision.

"Having heard tonight’s bulletin from the W.H.O. I have made this difficult decision."

"I regret any inconvenience caused. We will give further information re: rescheduling, refunding etc. and about other future concerts as soon as it is available.

"I wish everyone a safe passage through this very difficult time.

"Sincerely, Christy."

Christy’s new album, ‘Magic Nights’ was released worldwide on November 22.

The performer has released more than 25 solo albums, from ‘Paddy on the Road’ in 1969 to ‘On the Road’ in 2017.

‘Magic Nights’ is a collection of songs amassed through more than 50 years of recording and gigging.