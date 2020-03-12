BREAKING: All schools to close from tomorrow until March 29 and other measures announced by Taoiseach in response to Covid-19 / coronavirus

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in Washington has announced that a range of measures will come into effect from tomorrow until Sunday, 29 March:

Schools colleges and childcare facilities will close from tomorrow.

Teaching will be done online or remotely.

State-run "cultural institutions" will close.

Indoor mass gatherings of more than 100 people and outdoor mass gatherings of more than 500 people should be cancelled.

People arriving at airports and ports will be fully informed and should self isolate if they develop symptoms.

If possible work remotely or stagger working times and break times.

Outside of work, social interaction should be reduced as much as possible.

Shops should remain open and public transport will continue to operate.

Public and businesses urged to take a sensible and level headed approach.

The Taoiseach said the National Public Health Emergency Team met last night and updated its guidelines.

The Taoiseach said the National Public Health Emergency Team met last night and updated its guidelines.

He said for most people the disease will be mild, but for older people and those with underlying conditions the situation is more serious.



Mr Varadkar said there will be many more cases of Covid-19 and we must face the tragic reality that more people will die.

The Taoiseach said we will implement all resources, which are substantial but not unlimited, into tackling this crisis.

He said he knows some of this is coming as a shock but acting as one nation we can save many lives.

He said the economy will suffer, but "we can bounce back".

He said they will ensure that supply chains are not interrupted.

Mr Varadkar said that above all we all need to look out for each other - we are a great nation and we have overcome many trials in the past with our determination and we will prevail again.





