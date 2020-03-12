First patient to die of Covid-19 / coronavirus was a patient at Naas General Hospital

The first person to die of Covid-19 / coronavirus passed away in Naas General Hospital.

It’s the first fatality directly associated with the virus since the first cases in Ireland were confirmed on Sunday, March 1.

The female patient has been treated in Naas Hospital in recent days, according to sources.

It’s understood she was an older person and had an underlying illness before contracting Covid-19.

The HSE and the Department of Health would only confirm that the female patient died in a hospital in the east of the country.

The HSE and the Department of Health have observed strict patient confidentiality rules by only giving the gender of a patient, the region in which they are based, and how they contracted the virus.

A statement issued from the National Health Emergency Team said: “The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a patient diagnosed with Covid-19 in Ireland has passed.

“This is the first recorded death relating to Covid-19 reported in Ireland.”

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:

“I would like to extend my condolences to the family and friends of this patient.

“I urge the media and the public to respect their privacy at this difficult time.

“We continue our efforts to interrupt the transmission of this virus. It will take all of us, collectively to succeed. Please continue to follow public health advice.”

There are now 43 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The HPSC was informed of 9 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland on Wednesday.

The latest cases are:

· 4 males, from the south of the country, associated with travel

· 1 female, from the south of the country, contact with a confirmed case

· 1 male, south of the country, contact with a confirmed case

· 3 males, from the east of the country, two associated with travel, one associated with contact of a confirmed case

The HSE said it is working rapidly to identify any contacts the patients may have had, to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.



