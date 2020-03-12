Wind Warning for counties around Kildare
A Status Yellow Wind Warning for several counties including Kildare's neighbouring counties of Dublin, Wicklow and Meath is in place until 6pm today.
Met Eireann said 50 to 65km/h winds with gusts of 80 to 110km/h will affect Dublin, Wicklow, Meath, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Louth, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo and Clare.
Forecasters said that due to a combination of waves, spring tides and surge, the possibility of coastal flooding is increased along western and northwestern coasts on Thursday.
The Wind Warning came into effect at 4am today.
