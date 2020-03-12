Minister warns shoppers not to stockpile goods due to Covid-19 / coronavirus

ALSO READ: Many shelves empty at Naas supermarket

Business Minister Heather Humphreys has urged people not to stockpile or panic-buy due to the Covid-19 / coronavirus outbreak.

They were speaking at a press conference at Government Buildings in Dublin which took place after the Taoiseach announced the closure of colleges, schools, public facilities and cultural institutions from 6pm tonight.

On the issue of stockpiling or ‘panic-buying’ in supermarkets, Minister Humphreys said that she has met with retailers and distributors and they have assured her that there is sufficient strength in the supply chain.

However, she added: "If people go out and buy products that they don’t need to stockpile… they’re going to cause a problem.

“So I would say, there is no need to do that."

She said that stockpiling certain goods such as toilet paper and pasta shouldn’t be necessary.

Minister for Health Simon Harris said that he understood that people in our country are worried and they want to make provisions for themselves, and perhaps vulnerable relatives.

But he added: “We should all continue to buy what we need to provide for ourselves and families and loved ones [but] we shouldn’t stockpile.

He added that there can be “unintended consequences of taking something someone else could require”.