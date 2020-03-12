Naas gardaí nab 13 motorists driving on the motorway Hard Shoulder in order to beat traffic

The Roads Policing Unit Naas carried out an early morning operation on the M4 between Maynooth and Leixlip in relation to driver behaviour on M4 Eastbound.

This operation focused on Road Safety – motorists using the Hard shoulder were undertaking slow moving traffic.

A total of 13 motorists were detected driving on the Hard Shoulder.

Two vehicles were impounded under the Road Traffic Act - one vehicle for no Insurance, Tax and the second vehicle for no Insurance, Tax, NCT and Provisional Licence Driver Unaccompanied.

Fines and Penalty Points will issue for Hard Shoulder offences. Summonses will issue in all other matters.

An Garda Siochana said it will continue to target motorists using the Hard Shoulder,

Gardaí advised all motorist to drive in the carriageways provided.

This offence carries an €80 fine and one penalty point.