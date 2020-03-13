First Covid-19 patient has been successfully discharged from Cork University Hospital
First Covid-19 patient has been successfully treated and discharged from Cork University Hospital.
The patient was discharged on March 11, after testing negative for the coronavirus.
It is understood that initially the patient presented with mild-flu like symptoms.
This news comes as the first coronavirus related death is recorded in Ireland.
Currently, 63 people have been diagnosed with the virus in both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
