No goods for food bank in Kildare town yesterday due to panic buying

A locally run food back in Kildare town was out of stock last night due to panic buying in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Teach Dara Family Rescource Centre, which has closed in line with the schools for the next two weeks, run a food bank for local families which is supported by Tesco's left over stock.

However according to an online appeal by the centre manager, last night, Thursday March 12 Tesco could not supply any of the food as they were out of stock.

Teach Dara manager Sarah Shakespeare made an appeal online for people to stop panic buying as they were not in a position yesterday to help local families who rely on their food bags.

She said that Tesco normally drop in around eight to 11 trays into the centre which are then made up for food bags for families in need.

"There was no food left for food bank this evening," she said. "Please don't panic buy - we are immediately seeing the aftermath of that and it is affecting our food bank and those families supported by Tescos and we are not in a position to help."

She pleaded with people to stay well and get checked if they don't feel well and be mindful of other people when 'filling your trolleys'.

The centre will re-open for business as usual on March 30 next.