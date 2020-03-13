LOCAL SELF-HELP GROUPS: Helping communities through the coronavirus restrictions

The following groups and people are available to help out residents in their local areas during the current Covid-19 / coronavirus restrictions:

* Kildare Town Community School pupil Abby Lee and her friends from 5th and 6th year are organising volunteers who will help residents in Kildare town, Nurney, Kildagan and Curragh Camp. Call Abby at 089 236 6063 or email at abby2002lee@gmail.com.

* Louise Gilligan in Ballyteague is ready and willing to help out anybody with errands in her area. Tel (086) 852 9060.

* The Ballymore News Facebook page has set up a list of people who will deliver groceries, prescriptions or fuel for the local area.

* Self Isolation Help Kildare is a new Facebook account to facilitate people to help each other during the next two weeks

* Naas Town on Facebook has set up a WhatsApp group called Naas Town's Corona Kindness. Send a message with your name to (085) 200 6040 and it will be added to the group.

*Naas Ball on Facebook is also helping local people to connect to assist friends and neighbours who need help during the restriction period.

* Cllr Chris Pender in Newbridge is encouraging people to sign up to a list of volunteers which can help out vulnerable residents in their local communities.

* A new group, Castledermot Self Isolation Help during Covid19 on Facebook has also been established. People in the area can message the page, or contact 085 8393441 for help or assistance.

* Rachel Henry on Facebook said she is willing to help out in Athy / Stradbally areas.

Ailish Connolly on Facebook is willing to help out people in Maynooth and Kilcock.

More to Follow..//