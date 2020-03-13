Appeal to help elderly people as the coronavirus pandemic escalates

Friends of the Elderly are urging the public to help stop the spread of fear amongst our older community during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The organisation is calling on the support of the public to stop and think about an older family member, friend or neighbour and help alleviate the fear they are facing during this difficult time.

This call of reassurance will help ease the fear that older people are feeling, but more importantly, by checking in over the phone, a friendly voice will be very reassuring. Friends of the Elderly is advising that if an older person is concerned about symptoms they are experiencing, they should be advised to call their local GP or to contact the HSE.

Bulk buying and clearing shelves are placing elderly people at risk of not getting the essential items that they require to function throughout the week.



Communications Manager at Friends of the Elderly, Deborah Costello stated that they "have increased our friendly call service and what we are hearing on the phone is how scared some of our members are.Bulk buying is causing added stress. It is important to remember that older people do not have the strength, mobility or indeed the finances to bulk buy, so we would encourage people to be mindful shoppers at this time. We know that some stores have introduced limits on the quantities of products that can be bought, which is to be welcomed."