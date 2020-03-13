Major extension planned for hotel off the N7/M7

The Maudlins House Hotel wants to build a six-floor extension with 70 'aparthotel' rooms.

A planning application was submitted to Kildare County Council earlier this week by Clane Inn Limited.

Each floor will include a meeting room with a single storey pedestrian link bridge/walkway to the existing hotel building.

An 'aparthotel' or an apartment hotel is a serviced apartment complex that uses a hotel-style booking system.

It is similar to renting an apartment, but with no fixed contracts and occupants can "check-out" whenever they wish.

Aparthotels are popular across Europe and the US.