Major extension planned for hotel off the N7/M7
Maudlins House Hotel
The Maudlins House Hotel wants to build a six-floor extension with 70 'aparthotel' rooms.
A planning application was submitted to Kildare County Council earlier this week by Clane Inn Limited.
Each floor will include a meeting room with a single storey pedestrian link bridge/walkway to the existing hotel building.
An 'aparthotel' or an apartment hotel is a serviced apartment complex that uses a hotel-style booking system.
It is similar to renting an apartment, but with no fixed contracts and occupants can "check-out" whenever they wish.
Aparthotels are popular across Europe and the US.
