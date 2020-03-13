Kildare post master urges people to use 'videoDoc app'

A Kildare post master reminds that videoDoc is the ideal service for people to seek medical advice without having to meet or engage with others.

Sean Fogarty, who runs a busy shop and post office at the Square, Ballymore Eustace officially launched videoDoc in Ballymore Eustace the year before last.

There is a small private booth on the premises where customers can enter, then log on and seek advice from videoDoc services. A fully qualified doctor will address your medical issues, and can further issue a sick note and prescription (via email).

However, Sean is urging people who need to see a GP, to download the videoDoc app onto their mobile or laptop.

"This is probably a safer way to seek medical advice, especially during 'social distancing' precautions! You won't have to engage with other people in a waiting room, or in the shop - you will be talking one to one with a GP online, a consultation with no fear of viral transmission", he said.

"It is a far safer option to seek medical advice during the precautionary curtailments following the spread of Covid-19. Given the demand on the services at the moment, if you log on, you're likely to be given an appointment time for your consultation. This involves no travel or risk and costs less than a visit to a GP clinic".

Ballymore local, Muriel McGuire (above) being shown the videoDoc system at the Hub, Fogarty's Post Office, Ballymore Eustace

VideoDoc is available from 8am to 8pm seven days a week. Alternatively, call Video Doc at (01) 907 3400.

KDoc services for Co Kildare and West Wicklow can be contacted (evenings only) at 1890 599 362. Persons seeking medical advise are warned not to come into the clinic at Vista Primary Allcare, Naas without an appointment. Persons who have returned from a country known to have the Covid-19 epidemic within the last 14 days are also asked not to come to the clinic.