WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Today's Covid-19 round-up
Here's todays Covid-19 (coronavirus) recap for March 13, 2020:
- Should the nation be concerned about Irish travelling home from Cheltenham? Thousands of Irish people make the pilgrimage to Cheltenham Festival in Prestbury Park, where over 60,000 people congregated on the first day.
- Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) has announced that all races will take place behind closed doors from March 29 2020 due to Covid-19. All races will be held behind closed doors as the HRI comply with the governments new measures and social distancing.
- An Garda Síochána to introduce 325 new recruits to help battle Covid-19 and 210 additional vehicles have been hired as well as a host of other measures which have been implemented.
- The European Union has promised €37 billion to its member states in a bid to tackle Covid-19 (coronavirus). President of the European Commission, Ursula Von Der Leyen has stated that "the Coronavirus pandemic is testing us all."
- The Road Safety Authority (RSA) have suspended driving test services until March 29, 2020 effective immediately due to Covid-19. Upon advice and recommendations from health officials regarding social distancing and health guidelines, driving tests counteract distance measures as driving testers are in are close proximity to members of the public for up to 40 minutes on each driving test.
- Friends of the Elderly is urging the public to help stop the spread of fear amongst our older community during the Covid-19 pandemic.
- Ireland's tourism, hospitality and leisure industry has taken a huge hit in recent week due to the advent of Covid-19. Comparisons were drawn between the agriculture sector and the Foot and Mouth disease in 2001, to what Covid-19 represents for the hospitality sector in 2020.
- Calls for 15% VAT reduction as there is a "dramatic decline in retail business" amid Covid-19. The Association of Fine Jewellers calls for a reduction in VAT from 23% to 15% in order to ease the impact of Coronavirus on their members.
- The Asthma Society of Ireland has released a statement on what measures asthma sufferers should take during Covid-19 (coronavirus).Those who suffer from respiratory illnesses like asthma are regarded as high risk people as the cornoavirus as it presents in the form of a fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. In more severe cases Covid-19 the infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death.
