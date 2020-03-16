Newbridge Mass webcam crashes due to numbers of viewers watching

An online Mass being streamed due to the Covid-19 restrictions crashed the website of Newbridge Parishat the weeken d.

The 6pm Mass at St Conleth's Parish Church was broadcast via webcam due to the Department of Health's ban on indoor gatherings of 100 people.

However the number of people accessing the streaming service caused it to crash, the parish said.

A spokesperson said: "Due to the unprecedented demand on our webcam, the system crashed."

"Apologies for the inconvenience. The volume of traffic crashed it."

The parish team contacted the suppliers of the service and the gremlins were rectified for 11am Mass yesterday morning.

On Friday, the Bishop of Kildare and Leighlin Diocese Denis Nulty announced that there will be no public masses across the diocese over the next two weekends and on St Patrick's Day.

He said in an online message to the diocese that masses will be transmitted via webcam with 26 parishes offering this facility.

He also added that there was no obligation to attend Mass during this time.