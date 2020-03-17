German multinational firm setting up €1.8m base near Naas

A three-storey regional depot is to be built in the Osberstown Business Park near Naas by a multinational.

Liebherr Construction Equipment Ireland Limited has been granted planning permission for the 2,057 sqm facility on a one-hectare site.

Liebherr is one of the world's largest manufacturers of construction machinery and has 46,000 employees.

The company, which was founded in post-war Germany in the late 1940s, is still managed by the Liebherr family.

The development of the first mobile tower crane - the TK 10 - in 1949 set the firm on the road to success.

This building in Osberstown Business Park off Caragh Road will contain a machine repair area with three-storey machine parts storage along with two-storey administration area.

It is also proposed to provide an ancillary building containing storage and an internal wash bay.

Also included in the designs is permanent tower crane (14m high), external wash bay and underground storage tanks.

Car parking, cycle parking and landscaping is included.