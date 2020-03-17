Kildare death notices for today: St Patrick's Day

The death has occurred of Stephen McCarthy

Rathbride, Curragh, Kildare



McCarthy, Rathbride, The Curragh, Co. Kildare. March 13th 2020. Stephen, predeceased by his father Peter. Sadly mourned by his loving mother Mary, his brother Peter, his sisters Alyson, Sally and special friend Belinda, brother-in-law David, sister-in-law Fiona, nephews Jack and William, relatives and his many friends.

A celebration of Stephen's life will be announced at at later date.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam

The death has occurred of Aileen Drennan (née Dooley)

42 Clonmullion Retirement Village, Athy, Kildare

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) GIBNEY

Celbridge, Kildare

Gibney (Celbridge and formerly of Camden Dental) – Mar 15, 2020, (peacefully, surrounded by his loving family), at TLC Centre, Maynooth, Thomas, (Tom) beloved husband of Maria and dear step-father if The O’Hara Family; Sadly missed by his loving step-sons, step-daughter, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Due to HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Private Funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book at the bottom of the page.



The death has occurred of Maureen McNAMEE (née Power)

Celbridge, Kildare / Balbriggan, Dublin

McNAMEE (Nee Power) (Celbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Man O’ War, Balbriggan, Co. Dublin) March 14th 2020 (peacefully) at her home and surrounded by her family. Maureen, beloved wife of the late William (Billy), dear mother of Liam, Marie, Padraig, Brendan, Nuala, Geraldine, Paul, Martin and the late Seamus and a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother to her sixteen grandchildren and thirty-one great-grandchildren. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Robert, sister Esther, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Tuesday but due to Covid 19 Virus we as a family are adhering to Government advice and restrictions regarding public indoor gatherings to less than a 100 people a private family funeral will take place.

Maureen’s Requiem Mass can be viewed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-church-celbridge on Wednesday from 11 o’c.

A Memorial Service for Maureen will take place at a later date.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, can leave your personal messages for the family below “Condolences” or on https://www.cunninghamsfunerals.com/death-notices/view/maureen-mcnamee

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to St. Raphael’s Parents and Friends Association.

The death has occurred of Frank Brennan

1099 Coneyboro, Athy, Kildare, R14 N934

Peacefully, surrounded by his family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen, sons, daughter, grandchildren, nephew, relatives and a large circle of friends.

May Frank Rest in Peace.

Privately reposing at his home and removal by Malone's Funeral Directors for funeral Mass on Wednesday, 18th March, in St. Michael's Parish Church. Mass followed by public burial at 12.30pm in St. Michael's New Cemetery in Athy.

House strictly private.

Please note that, given the Covid-19 outbreak and the current guidelines from the HSE, we are limiting mass attendees to 100 people maximum and we are asking people to refrain from shaking hands. We are also asking people to use the online condolence page below as an option to offer your sympathies as there will be no condolence books available. We are making these requests with the agreement of Frank's family. Thank you for your cooperation at this difficult time.

The death has occurred of Robert (Bob) Clarke

Castledermot, Kildare

The death has occurred of Robert (Bob) Clarke, Castledermot, Kildare, March 14th, 2020. Formerly of Drumcondra. Peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving family. Darling husband of Derry for 64 years and adored father of Jonathan, Russell, Greg, Nick and Sarah. He will be deeply missed by his sister-in-law, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Funeral Mass at 12 noon Wednesday 18th in The Church of the Blessed Trinity, Moone, Co. Kildare, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. In line with current public health advice we will keep the house private.