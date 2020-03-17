"Thank you for the privilege of serving you" - Fr Paul says 'goodbye' to Newbridge, Caragh and Prosperous

Outgoing Newbridge Parish Priest Fr Paul Dempsey, who takes up his new role as Bishop of Achonry this week, has thanked people for cards, letters, texts and emails.

The popular cleric had to cancelled a much awaited Farewell Mass due to the Covid-19 / coronavirus restrictions.

He said: O"n Sunday, 15th of March I finished in my role as Parish Priest of Newbridge, Caragh and Prosperous.

"Due to the Covid 19 situation we had to postpone the Farewell Mass.

"I hope to return when this difficult situation has passed. In the meantime, thank you for all the cards, letters, texts, emails and good wishes.

"Your support and prayers mean so much!

"I have been blessed to be in such a wonderful parish for the past 5 years!

"Thank you for the privilege of serving you.

"Keep me in your prayers as I will remember you. God bless you all and keep safe!"

