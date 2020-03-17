Gardaí warning of traffic congestion near beauty spots as people try to make use of sunny St Patrick's Day

Gardaí are advising members of the public to avoid areas of Co Wicklow today as large numbers of families flocking to outdoor areas to get out of their homes.

It's a sunny St Patrick's Day for a change and temperatures are forecast to reach up to 15 degrees Celsius in some parts.

People are encouraged by the HSE to stay indoors and work from home to prevent the spread of Covid-19 virus.

They are urged to practise social distancing while in public areas.

AA Roadwatch said there are reports of high volumes of traffic on the Wicklow Way (R759) and on the Enniskerry/Roundwood Road (R755) around Powerscourt Waterfall.

A spokesperson added: "Gardaí advise avoiding the areas."

Gardaí are also advising that there are unusual volumes of traffic around Ticknock area of the Wicklow mountains and that most routes should be kept to local access only in the area.

There is also congestion around the popular St Anne's Park in Dublin.

AA Roadwatch added: "It’s quite busy both ways on the Clontarf Road passing St Anne's Park.

"Further outbound, it’s slow heading into Sutton on the Dublin Road (R105)."

However elsewhere, traffic is relatively quiet in Dublin city centre and traffic on the M50 is moving well both ways.