Louise Higgins looks at some glorious green décor ideas

With St Patrick’s Day here - and a very tame one at that - I thought it would be nice to share some inspirational tips on how to add the colour ‘Green’ to your interior décor. Green is a very versatile colour from sage green to emerald green so it’s important to choose the right shade for your home. Whether you choose to paint your walls green, add some statement wallpaper, invest in a green velvet sofa or simply add some green accessories we have plenty of ideas here to suit all tastes.

Paint

If painting a full room in green a good option is ‘Greengage’ from Colourtrends historic collection. This can look fantastic for entrance halls and living rooms. If you want to opt for a darker moodier paint then ‘Christmas Wreath’ from colourtrends historic collection is great for either a feature wall, kitchen island or a statement piece of furniture.

Wallpaper

If you love wallpaper you could add a feature wall using a stunning floral wallpaper like the Floris wallpaper in peacock with its wistful blossoming branches reminiscent of a Japanese garden appear hand-painted on a subtly textured ground that has the appearance of a refined hand-made paper. A delicate pearlescent finish adds a soft iridescence and luxurious quality to this beautiful wallpaper.

Harper Green Velvet Sofa from EZ Living Naas above

If your planning to update an existing sofa you could consider upholstering it in an emerald green velvet fabric or a fun spring floral fabric like our Saphira fabric. Alternatively, if you looking to purchase a new sofa then the Harper green velvet sofa is a good choice from EZ Living, Naas.



Curtains in Saphira in colour jade by Roma from Aspire Design

Soft spring florals can look fabulous in curtains to create a bright airy interior. Consider fabric like our Saphira collection in colour jade and add green accessories to accentuate the green colours in the fabric.



Lighting

If you only want to add one statement piece to your rooms décor then you could consider a statement pendant in green like the Achantes Ceiling (above) from Aspire Design. This beautiful 9 light pendant is made with unique pieces of agate, each formed naturally in volcanic rock, are sliced and polished to a high shine. Combined with a gold finish metalwork to give a sense of nature and opulence.

Japura velvet in amazonite by Romo from Aspire Design

Below: Nahli Rug in Kingfisher from Aspire Design



Accessories

Another way to inject some green into your interior is by using accessories A rug will add extra warmth to your home in addition to instantly updating a tired interior. Other green items to consider are artwork, scatter cushions, glassware, candles and last but not least plants.

I hope this column has you feeling extra patriotic this St Patrick's Day. Happy Decorating and I hope enjoy creating rooms that will have all your friends ‘Green with Envy’. Be brave and take the plunge to turn your home green for more than just one day in the year!!

Thanks for taking the time to read my column and I hope you all have a wonderful time this St Patrick’s weekend. Remember if there is a topic that you would like covered in 2020 then please drop me a line as I’d love to hear your suggestions.

Thanks Louise, winner of TV3’s Showhouse Showdown, 086 399 9926 info@aspiredesign.ie