Frosty nights and 'bitterly cold' weather in Ireland forecast for the coming days as temperatures set to drop

Temperatures are set to drop in the coming days with Met Eireann warning of widespread frosts at night and 'bitterly cold temperatures' with wintry spells of rain.

The weather forecast for Wednesday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for most to be dry apart from a few light showers near the north coast and patchy drizzle near the south coast. The best of any bright or sunny spells will be in the west and north, with generally cloudy conditions persisting elsewhere. Feeling cool with afternoon highs of just 6 to 8 degrees in light or moderate westerly breezes.

Very cold with a widespread frost and the risk of icy stretches on Wednesday night. Overall it will be dry with long clear spells, though some showers will affect northern most fringes. A few mist or fog patches too. Lowest temperatures -3 to +1 degrees, in light west to northwest breezes.

The weather forecast for Thursday for Ireland from Met Eireann says that some rain is possible across the south and east, whilst is should hold almost fully dry in other areas with sunny spells, in light northerly breezes. Feeling fresh with highs of 7 or 8 degrees. It will be cold to begin with frost clearing. Very cold again after-dark with frost and possible ice. A few mist or fog patches too. Lowest temperatures of 0 to -2 degrees, in near calm.

Our 7 day Atlantic Chart shows the precipitation and pressure forecast in 6 hour intervals:



A nationwide forecast and outlook covering the next week can be found here:

Another cold and frosty start in many parts on Friday although overall it will be dry though with spells of spring sunshine. Feeling fresh but pleasant with highs of 7 to 10 degrees, in easterly breezes; best values away from eastern counties.

According to Met Eireann, current indications suggest Saturday will be bitterly cold with some wintry spells of rain. Highs of only 4 to 7 degrees, in moderate easterly breezes. Sunday should be somewhat drier and less cold with highs of 7 to 9 degrees.