Kildare County Council restricts services at council headquarters from March 18

The Kildare County Council Cash Office at Áras Chill Dara, Naas remains open, but with restricted services with effect from Wednesday, March 18, the council said in a statement today.

Opening hours will be 9.30am to 12.30pm, and 1.30pm to 4.30 pm Monday-Friday.

In a statement the council said: However, at this time, in the interests of public health, we encourage you to contact us by telephone or email, and to visit our public counter only when necessary.

Payments can be made:

1. By Post: Payments can be made by cheque/bank draft/postal money order made payable to 'Kildare County Council' and posted to Finance Section, Kildare County Council, Áras Chill Dara, Devoy Park, Naas, Co. Kildare quoting your account reference on your payment, and giving details of which service applies.

2. Credit Card/Visa Debit Card: Payments can be made by credit/debit card by phoning (Monday to Friday, 9.30am to 4.30pm)

• Housing Loans on 045 980652

• Housing Rents on 045 980654

• Rates on 045 980656

•All other payments to the cash office on 045-980606.

1. Cash Office: Payments can also be made in person by calling to the Cash Office, Level 2, Finance Section, Kildare County Council, Áras Chill Dara, Devoy Park, Naas from Monday to Friday, 9.30 am to 4.30 pm. Cash payments will only be accepted for the exact amount – No change will issue at this time. Receipts for cash payments will be issued by post.

Credit/debit card payments at the Cash Office will continue to be processed as standard.

In all instances please quote account/reference number.

The council said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused and will do all we can to assist during this emergency period. Please monitor our website or social media channels for further updates.”