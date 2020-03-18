REVEALED: Dept of Health gives county-by-county breakdown of Covid-16 cases so far

Co Kildare has between one and five confirmed Covid-19 cases, according to information released for the first time by the Department of Health tonight.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre said it has been informed of 74 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland as at midday today bringing the overall total to 366.

Dublin has the highest number of cases overall at 129, followed by Cork (48), Limerick (14), Galway (12), Wicklow (9), Westmeath and Waterford (7) and Kerry (6).

The remaining 15 counties including Kildare each have between one and five confirmed cases each.

Today's new cases are made up of 29 females and 45 males.

There have been a total of 2 deaths associated with COVID-19 in Ireland - including one at Naas Hospital.

The HSE is now working rapidly to identify any contacts today's patients may have had, to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The National Public Health Emergency Team has made available an analysis of the 271 cases notified as at midnight Monday.

· Of the 271 cases notified 40% are male and 59% female, with 23 clusters.

· To date 42% cases are travel related, 22% associated with community transmission, 17% are as a result of local transmission and 20% remain under investigation.

· Two thirds of cases are younger than 55 years, with almost one in four cases aged 35 – 44 years.

· One in five cases are healthcare workers with 37% of these cases associated with travel.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer in the Department of Health, said: “Again, today we are seeing another increase in case numbers. The importance of social distancing cannot be underestimated. Everyone must play their role.

“We need to continue maximising our efforts to interrupt new transmission chains and keep clusters under control.



“Reduce your social contacts to those in your closest family network. Practice social distancing. Stop shaking hands and hugging when you say hello.”