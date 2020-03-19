This Garda Dog is a bit ruff looking !
Kildare gardai want the kids at home to colour it in
This Garda Dog is a bit ruff looking - give it some much-needed colour!
Kildare gardai are asking that while the schools are off perhaps children could colour in this picture,
"We would love to see them, you can post their work in the comments below."
https://www.garda.ie/en/ Crime-Prevention/ Children-s-corner/ Dog-colour-in.pdf
Full colouring books are available here on "https://www.garda.ie/en/ Crime-Prevention/ Children-s-corner/
