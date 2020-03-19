Free online exercise classes are being offered by Kildare Sports Partnership to help you shift those social isolation blues.

Described as a fantastic initiative from Kildare Sports Partnership to keep you physically and mentally fit while you're at home.

"We will be live streaming FREE exercise classes with Eric Lilywhite Lightning Donovan and our tutor Gita Ram every week day for the next 4 weeks. Join the livestream classes every weekday with your family, or watch them later on the Kildare Sports Partnership Facebook page. We will also be posting content on our YouTube channel for seated and adapted exercises for older adults, persons with limited mobility plus much more."

Please share to spread the word. This team is working hard and smart to serve you during social isolation amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

The live exercise class will start at 4pm today.