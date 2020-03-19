Fr Paul Dempsey to stay on as Parish Priest in Newbridge amid outbreak

Outgoing Newbridge Parish Priest Fr Paul Dempsey, has postponed his new role as Bishop of Achonry to remain on as Parish Priest amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In a media statement he confirmed that he has asked to postpone his Episcopal Ordination as Bishop of Achonry which was planned for Sunday 19 April.

" I requested the postponement in light of the coronavirus pandemic. I have asked that the ceremony be rescheduled until sometime in the summer. This decision has been difficult but it would not have been appropriate to proceed with the ordination at this time.

"The decision has been made in consultation with the Apostolic Nuncio to Ireland His Excellency Archbishop Jude Thaddeus Okola, and with the Diocese of Achonry. I am grateful to Archbishop Okolo and to the priests, religious and faithful of the Diocese of Achonry for their patience and understanding as we deal with the unprecedented consequences of Covid-19 in our country and in our world.

“I am grateful to Bishop Denis Nulty, Bishop of Kildare & Leighlin, who has asked me to continue for the moment as parish priest in Newbridge Parish.

“I ask for your prayers at this time for all those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.”

The popular cleric also had to cancel a much awaited Farewell Mass due to the Covid-19 / coronavirus restrictions which he hopes to celebrate when the restrictions are over.



























