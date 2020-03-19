Temporary lane closures in place on the M7 from tonight

Kildare County Council have announced that temporary lane closures will be in place on the M7 between Junction 10 (Naas South) and Junction 9 (Naas North) from tonight Thursday, 19 March and tomorrow night, Friday, 20 March.

These closures will be in place on the Eastbound carriageway between 9pm to 5am each night and between 10pm to 6am on the Westbound carriageway each night

A minimum of 1 lane will be available for traffic at all times in both directions. These temporary lane closure works are required to facilitate essential works as part of the M7 Upgrade Scheme

Kildare County Council regrets any inconvenience caused.