Weather update: cold and frosty morning with sunshine

A cold and frosty start this morning; it'll be a sunny day with temperatures reaching 9 to 11 degrees.

There will be a moderate easterly breeze.

Tonight, it will be a clear night but cold with lowest temperatures of plus 1 to plus 2 degrees. Winds will be moderate to fresh east to southeasterly in direction.



Tomorrow, Saturdat 21, afternoon temperatures will be 8 or 9 degrees at best; moderate to fresh east to southeast wind will ease as the day goes on, mainly dry with good spells of sunshine.

Tomorrow night, will be cloudy across the western half of the country where there's a risk of light rain, further east it will be dry with clear spells. Temperatures once again higher in Munster than everywhere else at between 4 and 6 degrees, a chilly plus 1 to plus 3 degrees elsewhere, winds will be light easterly.

Sunday will be a dry, sunny day, with temperatures between 12 degrees in the west and 10 degrees in the east. Winds will be light and from an east or southeasterly direction. It'll be cold overnight with temperatures dipping below freezing in places once again.

Monday will be dry and with a good deal of sunshine with afternoon temperatures of up to 14 degrees possible. Winds will be moderate southerly in direction and overnight it will stay dry with temperatures falling back to between 5 and 3 degrees.

The settled spell looks set to continue through Tuesday with another dry day on the cards with sunshine and temperatures between 12 and 14 degrees. The southerly winds will freshen through the day.

The current indications suggest a southerly wind with the possibility of outbreaks of rain from Wednesday.

