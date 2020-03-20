Monasterevin Day Care staff members praised for 'going out of their way' during Covid-19

Staff members of the Monasterevin Day Care Centre have been praised online for their valiant efforts to continue the Meals on Wheels service despite the centre being closed due to the Coronavirus.

The centre was forced to shut last week following government guidelines to self isolate during the pandemic.

This post uploaded by the centre praises two of their 'brilliant staff members Pauline and Olive bringing our ladies and gent's their lunch as the centre is closed at the moment with regard to the COVID-19 virus.'

"We would like to say we are very proud of our great kitchen staff Pauline, olive, pierce, Caroline and Liam our driver. We are very proud of them all."

The post received lots of comments from followers online thankful for their kind efforts in the community.