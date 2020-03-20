Ceann Comhairle says only 50 TD's allowed in Dail due to social distancing

The Ceann Comhairle Sean O'Fearghal presided over a Dail sitting yesterday to discuss coronavirus measures for those who have been laid off that mirrored social distancing reducing the amount of TD's allowed to attend from 160 to 50.

"Today at a time of great crisis, I presided over an unprecedented, historic and important Dail sitting that mirrors the social distancing advice that you have received and indeed are complying with all around the country," he said in an online post.

"The amount of TDs for this sitting was reduced from 160 to 50. This sitting is debating emergency legislation to ensure that every resource is available to the authorities to contain the coronavirus and to help those who have been laid off."

