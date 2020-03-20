Guests revealed for tonight's RTE Late Late Show

The guests have been revealed for tonight's RTE Late Late Show which is on air at 9.35pm tonight.

As Ireland continues to adapt to new ways of living with the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, Ryan will hear from those leading Ireland's courageous and fearless frontline emergency services staff who have been working tirelessly at the coalface.

As testing centres are rolled out across the country, The Late Late Show will take you through a step-by-step demonstration of what is involved when being tested for Coronavirus.

Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe, will be in studio with Ryan to answer questions submitted by viewers concerned about the great financial uncertainties brought on by the Coronavirus crisis. Ireland's Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan will also be bringing the latest updates for viewers.

Through all the current uncertainty, life goes on. Ryan will be speaking to Munster rugby player Billy Holland and his wife Lanlih, who, from their home in Cork, will introduce their beautiful newborn baby son Matthew to the world. Following their appeal on The Late Late Show in January of this year, viewers raised nearly €700,000 in memory of Billy and Lanlih's daughter Emmeline.

Also speaking to Ryan on Friday night from locations across the world are actor, author, comedian and broadcasting legend Stephen Fry, country music royalty Daniel and Majella O'Donnell, musician Sharon Corr and restaurateurs Derry a nd Sallyanne Clarke, in what promises to be an unprecedented live broadcast of The Late Late Show.