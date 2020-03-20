Kildare Property: superb 4 bed semi at Liffey Hall, Newbridge

A superb semi-detached four-bedroom house at 3 The Grove, Liffey Hall, Newbridge, has just come on the market with Jordan Auctioneers.

Liffey Hall is a modern residential development of semi-detached and detached homes located just off the Athgarvan Road, a short walk from the town centre. Built approximately 18 years ago, the property extends to c. 133.8 sqm. (c. 1,440 sqft.) of spacious family accommodation and presented in good condition throughout overlooking a large green area.

This is an ideal family home with entrance hall on the ground floor leading to sitting room with fireplace and double doors leading to a dining room. Off the diningroom is a kitchen/breakfast room, utility, family room and toilet. Upstairs there are four bedrooms, three with built-in wardrobes, a family bathroom and ensuite.

Features include woodgrain/white PVC double glazed windows, gas fired two zone central heating system from a new condenser boiler, maintenance free red brick/dashed exterior, PVC fascia/soffits, PVC front door, rear garden with paved patio area, wooden deck and new Barna shed.

Sale details

The property is for sale through Liam Hargaden of Jordan Auctioneers on 045 433 550 who is guiding at €295,000.