KWWSPCA to remain at Athgravan shelter for the immediate future

The KWWSPCA has not yet been able to find a suitable site or premises to purchase for our new shelter. However, we are still very actively looking and are still raising funds to help pay for the new facilities for our rescue animals when we find the right location.

We will be staying at our premises near Athgarvan for the foreseeable future. Our regular walkers are assisting during these difficult times.

Noah’s Ark temporarily closed

The KWWSPCA’s Charity Shop in Newbridge, Noah’s Ark, will be closed until further notice in the interests of the health of our volunteers and customers.

Cat of the Week – still Chardonnay above

Our Cat of the Week last week, Chardonnay, still does not have a home. Is there anyone who would like to adopt this gentle kitten? Please call 086 175 1841 if you would like more information about her.



Dog of the Week - Smartie (feature photo)

Little Smartie is a small Jack Russell cross and is about 7-8 years old. He is initially a little timid when he meets new people but as soon as he becomes confident, he just wants a comfortable lap or couch to cuddle on. He would be very well suited to a mature person or couple, but he might not cope well in a family where there are small children.

Smartie is a clean little dog, and is quiet.

He likes to be taken for a little walk and is good on the lead. He is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped (chip number 981020000574579), and is living at our Shelter where you can meet him between 1 – 3 pm Monday to Saturday, or outside of these times by appointment. With expressions of interest please contact 087 1279835 or email kwwspca@gmail.com. We ask for a minimum donation of €150 to partly offset our veterinary and other expenses, a dog licence and collar tag are required to complete the adoption, and a home check applies.

About the KWWSPCA

The Kildare & West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is a registered charity (Number CHY6280) and is registered with the Charities Regulatory Authority (Number 20011048). DAFM Reg. Number IPT200001C.

The Society investigates and deals with reports of cruelty and neglect to animals; family pets, wild animals and birds, and horses, ponies and donkeys, throughout County Kildare and West Wicklow.

The Society is run entirely on a voluntary basis, there are no paid employees. We are registered with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine with the Registration Number IPT200001C and all the animals we offer for rehoming originate from Ireland.

HELPLINE - 087 127 9835

Email: - kwwspca@gmail.com

Website: - www.kwwspca.ie

