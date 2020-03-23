Co Kildare tennis club gets green light for new tennis courts in €500k project

An Bord Pleanála has upheld Kildare County Council’s decision to grant planning permission for works at St Brigid's Tennis Club in Kilcullen.

The Club wants refurbish of two existing tennis courts, install two new tennis courts and construct a new wall for tennis practice.

Also in the designs is new flood lighting to all four tennis courts as well as new fencing.

The plans include a single storey canopy to the rear and side of the existing Clubhouse.

The existing site entrance will be demolished an a new recessed entrance in its place will be constructed.

The estimated total construction costs of the project are €500,000.