CORONAVIRUS: HSE place sizable protective gear order in China for front line staff

The Health Service Chief Executive, Paul Reid assures the public that a substantial order for protective equipment has been placed with a key distributor in China.

This news comes after there was concerns regarding the availability of protective equipment for front line staff. Protective equipment includes but is not limited to face masks, gowns, gloves, and shields.

The €220 million order includes 11 million face masks, 1 million face shields and 500,000 gowns according to Paul Reid.

Paul Reid outlined that orders will continuously be placed throughout this epidemic as this the current market place is exceptionally competitive.

Minister for Health Simon Harris stated that this shipment is scheduled to arrive later this week, however during the interim the HSE are attempting to evenly distribute existing protective gear.

There are currently 40,000 Irish waiting for a coronavirus test. In response to this, the HSE ordered 39,000 testing kits last week, a further 20,000 this week and 100,000 every week thereafter. There are currently 10 laboratories in operation in Ireland.